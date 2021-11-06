Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Raised by Analyst

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

