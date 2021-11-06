QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.
Shares of QGEN stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.
