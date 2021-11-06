QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.