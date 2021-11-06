Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Announces Earnings Results

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services updated its FY21 guidance to $4.62-$4.87 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.870 EPS.

NYSE PWR traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $122.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

