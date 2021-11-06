Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services updated its FY21 guidance to $4.62-$4.87 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.870 EPS.

Quanta Services stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.42. 1,657,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $122.95.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.