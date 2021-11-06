Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Quantum updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 359,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,965. Quantum has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $419.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Quantum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock valued at $491,901. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.