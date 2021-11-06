QuickSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.45 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $411.60 or 0.00661897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $134.64 million and $14.45 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00083814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00081356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00099111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.60 or 0.07274360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,135.48 or 0.99919489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022139 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

