Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Purchases $26,780.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Tj Kennedy acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 102.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

