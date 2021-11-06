Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.80. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 113,998 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 379,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.