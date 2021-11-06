Qurate Retail Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,658 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 793% compared to the average daily volume of 1,642 call options.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

