Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

