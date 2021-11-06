RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of RADA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. 165,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,563. The stock has a market cap of $520.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

