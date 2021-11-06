Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $705.51 million and approximately $85.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00083112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00079489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.49 or 0.07260224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,853.19 or 0.99945399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022433 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

