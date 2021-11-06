Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.49

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RANI. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.