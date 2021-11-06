Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

RPD traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. 537,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

