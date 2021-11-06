Raymond James Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$117.67.

TIH stock opened at C$112.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.42. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$82.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,317,700. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total value of C$125,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at C$22,290,298.42. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $673,850 over the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

