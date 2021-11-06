Raymond James Comments on Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.20 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

BDI stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

