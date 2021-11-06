Raymond James Raises Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target to $34.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Univest Financial stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $30.91.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

