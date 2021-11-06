RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on RMAX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $596.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.