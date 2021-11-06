Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 610,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,689. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
