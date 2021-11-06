Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 610,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,689. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ready Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

