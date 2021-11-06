Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,365.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003228 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $13,365.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.68 or 0.00403139 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001264 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.50 or 0.01046416 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

