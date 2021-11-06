Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Redfin updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDFN traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

