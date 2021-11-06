Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.