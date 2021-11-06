Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of CE opened at $169.40 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $173.93. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

