Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

