Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

