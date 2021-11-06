Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $96.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

