Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $336.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $338.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.