Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Hits $469.02 on Top Exchanges

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $469.02 or 0.00763224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $67.77 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,453.93 or 1.00001982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00042591 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,498 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars.

