Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $702.59.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $36.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $611.54. 1,768,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,366. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $613.67 and a 200 day moving average of $574.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.