Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $702.59.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $36.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $611.54. 1,768,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,366. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $613.67 and a 200 day moving average of $574.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
