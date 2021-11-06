Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RGS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Regis has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

