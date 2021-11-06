Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.57 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $9.10 on Friday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,966. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $103.50 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

