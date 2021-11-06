Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $162.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $163.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average of $154.86. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

