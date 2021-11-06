Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

