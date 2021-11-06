Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in J.Jill by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

JILL stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $195.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rahamim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $273,708 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

