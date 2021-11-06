Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $375.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

