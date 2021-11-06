Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

HYFM opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -250.13.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

