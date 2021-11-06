Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 439,000 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 262.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,386,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 185,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

