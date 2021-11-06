Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 68,088 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,088 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

