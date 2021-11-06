renDOGE Price Tops $0.24 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $739,311.31 and approximately $58,855.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00084536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00080518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00100496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.60 or 0.07292686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,535.89 or 1.00112009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022476 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.