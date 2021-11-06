Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

REGI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

