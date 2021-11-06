Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Releases Earnings Results

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 713,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

