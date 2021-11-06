Repligen Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $266.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $3,363,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,252. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

