Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.45. 249,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.36. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,708 shares of company stock worth $3,325,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Replimune Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

