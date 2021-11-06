Research Analysts Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.36 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.46.

FNV stock opened at C$177.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$180.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 9.86. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

