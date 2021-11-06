Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAA, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IAA opened at $53.56 on Thursday. IAA has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in IAA by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 117,119 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

