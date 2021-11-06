Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $27.18 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

