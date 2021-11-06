Research Analysts Set Expectations for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $74.53 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after buying an additional 318,343 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

