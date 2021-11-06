Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Resideo Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Resideo Technologies worth $36,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

