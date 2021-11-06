Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.20, but opened at $25.55. Resideo Technologies shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 2,063 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,706,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 253.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.54.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.