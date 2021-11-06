ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40.
ResMed Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.