ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

